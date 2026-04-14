Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) Shares Up 2.3% – Still a Buy?

Rocket Lab Corporation (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) shot up 2.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $74.75 and last traded at $72.22. 22,440,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 22,438,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.62.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RKLB. Clear Str raised shares of Rocket Lab to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rocket Lab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Rocket Lab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Rocket Lab in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $79.85.

Rocket Lab Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -195.18 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.99.

Insider Activity

In other Rocket Lab news, insider Frank Klein sold 36,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.95, for a total transaction of $2,645,457.60. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,088,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,298,652.15. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 62,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $4,366,354.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,296,824 shares in the company, valued at $90,245,982.16. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,949 shares of company stock valued at $17,612,233. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Rocket Lab

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Rocket Lab by 114.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,308 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $3,117,000 after buying an additional 92,849 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1,812.1% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 36,807 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 34,882 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 53.8% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,745 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 13.3% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 773,548 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,831,000 after purchasing an additional 90,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Rocket Lab by 1.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 67,584 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rocket Lab

(Get Free Report)

Rocket Lab is an aerospace company that provides launch services, spacecraft, and space systems for commercial and government customers. The company’s primary launch vehicle is Electron, a small-lift orbital rocket designed to deploy small satellites and rideshare payloads to low Earth orbit. Rocket Lab also develops and manufactures the Rutherford engine, noted for its electric-pump-fed design and additive-manufactured components, which powers Electron and supports the company’s propulsion capabilities.

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