Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading 9.2% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) rose 9.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $465.78 and last traded at $465.66. Approximately 51,567,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 40,991,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $426.56.

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.61.

Micron Technology Trading Up 9.2%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $401.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $311.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $525.14 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.60.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.39, for a total transaction of $13,895,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 125,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,679,776.43. This represents a 24.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. This represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 91,623 shares of company stock worth $35,053,508 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 21.7% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. United Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the second quarter valued at $236,000. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 67.9% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 16,984 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 5.6% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 405,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,987,000 after acquiring an additional 21,619 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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