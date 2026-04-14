OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS) Trading Down 0.5% – Time to Sell?

OBOOK Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.79 and last traded at $5.96. 19,112 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 18,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.99.

OBOOK Trading Down 4.0%

The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.88.

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OBOOK (NASDAQ:OWLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 29th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.92 million for the quarter.

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About OBOOK

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in OBOOK stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OBOOK Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:OWLS Free Report ) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 36,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

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Our mission is to use blockchain technology to provide businesses with more reliable and transparent data management, to reinvent global flow of funds for businesses and consumers and to lead the digital transformation of business operations. We believe in the power of blockchain technology and have focused on leveraging it to optimize and in some cases transform the way enterprises operate. Established in 2010 in Taiwan, we operate as the OwlTing Group and have delivered solutions to various industries and are expanding actively into multiple markets including the United States, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Malaysia and Thailand, as well as jurisdictions in South America and the EU.

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