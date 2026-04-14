Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 3.08%.The firm had revenue of $53.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.64 million.

Mama’s Creations Price Performance

Shares of MAMA traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.75. 846,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,926. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.38. Mama’s Creations has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The company has a market cap of $640.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.19 and a beta of 0.72.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MAMA. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mama’s Creations during the third quarter worth about $8,408,000. Pillsbury Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,653,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,182,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,897,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Mama’s Creations in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,047,000. 45.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Mama’s Creations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Zacks Research raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Mama’s Creations from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and five have issued a Buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mama’s Creations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products. Its brands include MamaMancini’s, Creative Salads, and The Olive Branch. The company was founded by Daniel Dougherty on July 22, 2009 and is headquartered in East Rutherford, NJ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.