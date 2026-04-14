Well Daan Van Sells 2,400 Shares of SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH) Stock

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Free Report) insider Well Daan Van sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.67, for a total transaction of $11,208.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 346,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,617,781.40. The trade was a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards.

Well Daan Van also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SOPHiA GENETICS alerts:

On Thursday, April 9th, Well Daan Van sold 1,988 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $9,423.12.

On Wednesday, April 8th, Well Daan Van sold 2,861 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $13,875.85.

On Monday, April 6th, Well Daan Van sold 2,705 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.86, for a total transaction of $13,146.30.

On Thursday, March 19th, Well Daan Van sold 684 shares of SOPHiA GENETICS stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.79, for a total transaction of $3,276.36.

SOPHiA GENETICS Trading Up 2.3%

SOPHiA GENETICS stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 148,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. SOPHiA GENETICS SA has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $5.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $339.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SOPHiA GENETICS ( NASDAQ:SOPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.08). SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 50.60% and a negative net margin of 44.22%.The firm had revenue of $21.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 million. Analysts forecast that SOPHiA GENETICS SA will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

SOPH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOPH

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SOPH. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 246.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 7,632,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,341,000 after acquiring an additional 5,432,871 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS by 66.2% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 3,719,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,636 shares in the last quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,708,000. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at $2,009,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SOPHiA GENETICS in the 4th quarter valued at $973,000. Institutional investors own 31.59% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a data-driven medicine company founded in 2011 and headquartered in La Tène, Switzerland. The firm develops and operates a cloud-native software platform designed to standardize and analyze complex genomic and radiomic data. Its core offering, the SOPHiA DDM™ platform, leverages artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to help healthcare institutions, laboratories and biopharmaceutical partners derive actionable insights from next-generation sequencing and medical imaging datasets.

The SOPHiA DDM™ platform supports a range of clinical applications, including oncology, hereditary diseases and rare genetic disorders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOPHiA GENETICS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.