Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) Short Interest Update

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 20,598 shares, a decline of 50.5% from the March 15th total of 41,648 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,310 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Xenetic Biosciences stock. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. DRW Securities LLC owned about 0.60% of Xenetic Biosciences as of its most recent SEC filing. 15.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Xenetic Biosciences Trading Up 4.8%

Shares of Xenetic Biosciences stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.26. The stock had a trading volume of 14,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,921. The firm has a market cap of $7.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.19. Xenetic Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $13.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.62 and its 200 day moving average is $2.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Xenetic Biosciences ( NASDAQ:XBIO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.30. The business had revenue of $0.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.69 million. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 51.27% and a negative net margin of 90.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xenetic Biosciences will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Xenetic Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell”.

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Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

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Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of enhanced protein and peptide therapeutics for oncology, immunology and rare diseases. The company leverages its proprietary platforms to extend the half-life, improve the stability and optimize the delivery of biopharmaceuticals. Xenetic’s pipeline includes novel candidates designed to address unmet medical needs in solid tumors and inherited disorders.

At the heart of Xenetic’s technology portfolio are two complementary platforms: PolyXen, which employs a unique polysialylation process to prolong drug circulation and reduce immunogenicity, and Alphabody, a next-generation antibody-mimetic framework engineered for high-affinity binding to challenging targets.

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