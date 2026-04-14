SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Stock Price Up 5% – Should You Buy?

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.08 and last traded at $17.91. Approximately 56,914,814 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 62,423,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $24.50 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.85.

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 47.13 and a beta of 2.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $984.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s revenue was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.120- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 9,742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $165,029.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 343,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,810,860.44. This trade represents a 2.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Robert S. Lavet bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,298.88. The trade was a 41.08% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $705,398 and have sold 218,148 shares valued at $4,161,735. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of SoFi Technologies

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in SoFi Technologies by 283.1% during the fourth quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 655.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.43% of the company’s stock.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SOFI) is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company’s core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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