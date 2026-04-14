Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $99.40 Million Stake in StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,465,939 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,930 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in StandardAero were worth $99,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in StandardAero by 120.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,139,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,099,000 after buying an additional 623,652 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,428,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,273,000 after purchasing an additional 759,694 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,241,000. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in StandardAero in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,479,000. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC raised its position in StandardAero by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Investment Group LLC now owns 945,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,800,000 after purchasing an additional 245,400 shares during the last quarter.

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StandardAero Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of SARO opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. StandardAero, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $34.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.37.

Insider Activity

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. StandardAero had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 4.58%.The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $1,203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 606,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,263,275.95. This represents a 6.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 120,000 shares of company stock worth $3,627,200 over the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SARO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. BTIG Research started coverage on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna set a $38.00 price objective on StandardAero in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded StandardAero from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SARO

About StandardAero

(Free Report)

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

See Also

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