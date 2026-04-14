Avantor, Inc. $AVTR Stock Holdings Decreased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,214,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 287,678 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Avantor were worth $82,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Avantor by 119.1% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantor by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantor by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in Avantor by 28.1% in the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 4,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVTR shares. Evercore set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Avantor from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Avantor in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avantor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

Avantor Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.93. Avantor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.26 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Avantor had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 10.45%. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Avantor has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.770-0.830 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In related news, Director Gregory L. Summe bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $940,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,760,000. This represents a 33.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory T. Lucier bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $458,000.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $458,000. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 275,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,399,250. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avantor, Inc (NYSE:AVTR) is a global provider of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. The company delivers essential solutions that support research, development, production and safety applications. Its product portfolio spans from high-purity chemicals and reagents to biologics and cell culture media, as well as lab equipment, consumables and custom manufacturing services.

Avantor’s offerings are organized across two primary segments.

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