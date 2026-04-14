LandWolf (SOL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $0.36 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One LandWolf (SOL) token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $110.02 thousand and $0.36 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LandWolf (SOL) has traded up 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,528.02 or 1.00702126 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL)’s genesis date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,997,818,972 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,997,818,971 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,997,818,971.77161314. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.000011 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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