The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Price Target to $95.00

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 0.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Revvity from $105.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Revvity from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revvity in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Revvity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Evercore increased their target price on shares of Revvity from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Revvity presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.17.

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Revvity Stock Performance

Shares of Revvity stock traded up $1.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.13. 169,768 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,147. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.93 and its 200 day moving average is $96.86. The stock has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a PE ratio of 45.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.68. Revvity has a 12 month low of $81.36 and a 12 month high of $118.30.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $772.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.81 million. Revvity had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. Revvity has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.350-5.450 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revvity will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Revvity

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 72.7% during the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $15,128,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the third quarter worth approximately $905,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 15.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 511,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,821,000 after purchasing an additional 67,662 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revvity by 531.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 36,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About Revvity

(Get Free Report)

Revvity, Inc is a global provider of technology-enabled solutions for the life sciences, diagnostics and applied markets. The company develops and supplies a range of products and services, including reagents and consumables, laboratory instruments, workflow automation, software analytics and technical support. Its portfolio supports applications in drug discovery, genomics, cell biology research, environmental and food safety testing, industrial quality control and clinical diagnostics.

Tracing its heritage to Perkin-Elmer, founded in 1937, Revvity began trading on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol RVTY in January 2024 following a corporate rebranding.

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