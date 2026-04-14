Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $371.2308.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CPAY. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $378.00 price objective on shares of Corpay in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Scotiabank raised Corpay to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Corpay from $379.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

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Corpay Stock Performance

NYSE:CPAY opened at $314.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Corpay has a 12-month low of $252.84 and a 12-month high of $361.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $317.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.85.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.11. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Corpay will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Corpay

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corpay

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,182,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 58,235 shares during the period. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 4,987,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,029,000 after purchasing an additional 859,854 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,734,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,882,000 after purchasing an additional 307,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,720,000 after purchasing an additional 23,470 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corpay by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,905,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,346,000 after purchasing an additional 19,281 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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