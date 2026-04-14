Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.5714.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LNTH shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th.

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Lantheus Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 65.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,023 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,511,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter worth about $1,617,000. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 44,763 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 657,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,082,000 after buying an additional 156,081 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $81.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of -0.12. Lantheus has a 12 month low of $47.25 and a 12 month high of $108.91.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $406.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.03 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 30.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Lantheus has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000-5.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lantheus will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lantheus

(Get Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc is a global life sciences company specializing in the development, manufacturing and commercialization of diagnostic imaging agents and radiopharmaceuticals. Headquartered in North Billerica, Massachusetts, Lantheus focuses on products that enhance the detection and management of cardiovascular and oncologic diseases. The company’s portfolio spans ultrasound-enhancing agents, molecular imaging tracers for positron emission tomography (PET), and emerging theranostic platforms designed to pair diagnostic and therapeutic applications.

The diagnostic imaging segment includes ultrasound contrast agents such as DEFINITY® (perflutren lipid microsphere) and Sonazoid® (perflubutane), which improve the visualization of cardiac structures and blood flow.

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