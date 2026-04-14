Grass Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $190.84 Million (GRASS)

Grass (GRASS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Grass token can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00000447 BTC on popular exchanges. Grass has a total market capitalization of $190.84 million and approximately $13.49 million worth of Grass was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Grass has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,536.37 or 0.99840168 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Grass Profile

Grass was first traded on October 28th, 2024. Grass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,673,734 tokens. Grass’ official Twitter account is @getgrass_io. Grass’ official website is www.getgrass.io.

Buying and Selling Grass

According to CryptoCompare, “Grass (GRASS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Grass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 243,905,091 in circulation. The last known price of Grass is 0.34432418 USD and is down -1.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 224 active market(s) with $13,287,815.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getgrass.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grass directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grass should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grass using one of the exchanges listed above.

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