Barclays Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $348.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Barclays from $355.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.71% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on JLL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $405.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Zacks Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, January 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.00.

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Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE JLL traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $329.21. The company had a trading volume of 35,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,016. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $317.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. The company has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 1.41. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 12-month low of $201.96 and a 12-month high of $363.06.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $8.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.25 by $1.46. The business had revenue of $7.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.45 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Jones Lang LaSalle

In other Jones Lang LaSalle news, Director Deborah H. Mcaneny sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.50, for a total transaction of $751,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 14,985 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,992.50. This trade represents a 14.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Bloxam sold 5,440 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,615,353.60. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in Jones Lang LaSalle by 1,720.0% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 91 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Caldwell Trust Co bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE: JLL) is a leading professional services firm specializing in real estate and investment management. The company provides a broad range of services including leasing, advisory, property and asset management, capital markets, project and development services, and valuation. Through its integrated platform, JLL serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, real estate owners and developers, offering tailored solutions that span the entire real estate lifecycle.

Founded in 1783 in London as Jones Lang Wootton, the firm established a reputation for expertise in property management and brokerage.

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