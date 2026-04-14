holoride (RIDE) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

holoride (RIDE) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One holoride token can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. holoride has a total market capitalization of $229.29 thousand and $9.67 thousand worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, holoride has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get holoride alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,386.50 or 0.03154361 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.47 or 0.00012518 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00004227 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003283 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002349 BTC.

holoride Token Profile

RIDE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 879,899,580 tokens. The official message board for holoride is medium.com/holoride. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here.

holoride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 879,899,580 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00025181 USD and is up 0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $9,640.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as holoride directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade holoride should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy holoride using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for holoride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for holoride and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.