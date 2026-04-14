BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $2.10 Million

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT (BDC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT token can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has a market cap of $2.10 million and $9.39 thousand worth of BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75,536.37 or 0.99840168 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s launch date was May 29th, 2024. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official Twitter account is @billydollarcat. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official website is billiondollarcat.com. BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT’s official message board is billiondollarcat.com.

Buying and Selling BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT

According to CryptoCompare, “Billy (Bitcoin) (BILLY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. Billy (Bitcoin) has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Billy (Bitcoin) is 0.00212295 USD and is up 2.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $7,061.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://billiondollarcat.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BILLION•DOLLAR•CAT using one of the exchanges listed above.

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