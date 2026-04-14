Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and three have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.6316.

GENI has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Genius Sports in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genius Sports from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Genius Sports from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

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Genius Sports Stock Performance

Shares of Genius Sports stock opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 2.08. Genius Sports has a 52-week low of $3.83 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.85.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.10). Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 13.66% and a negative net margin of 16.67%.The firm had revenue of $240.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Genius Sports will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genius Sports

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $65,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Genius Sports by 178.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Genius Sports during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Genius Sports by 1,163.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in Genius Sports by 106.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Genius Sports is a global sports technology company that specializes in collecting, analyzing and distributing real-time sports data and video streams. The firm provides official data feeds, live video streaming solutions and digital engagement tools to sports leagues, federations, broadcasters and betting operators. By integrating data directly from sporting events through its network of field officials and proprietary technology, Genius Sports ensures accuracy and integrity for partners who rely on up-to-the-second information.

The company’s product suite includes a cloud-based platform for data capture and distribution, an integrity services offering designed to identify and mitigate match-fixing risks, and a suite of commercial products that power odds creation, in-game betting markets and fan engagement experiences.

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