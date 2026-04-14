Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Short Interest Up 81.1% in March

Volkswagen AG Unsponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 636,192 shares, an increase of 81.1% from the March 15th total of 351,249 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 514,492 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, January 16th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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Volkswagen Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Volkswagen stock opened at $10.64 on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.03.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Volkswagen had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 2.11%.The firm had revenue of $99.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.92 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Volkswagen will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

About Volkswagen

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Volkswagen AG is one of the world’s largest integrated automakers, headquartered in Wolfsburg, Germany. Founded in 1937 to produce a mass-market “people’s car,” the company expanded through the post-war period into a global automotive group. Volkswagen’s operations encompass the design, engineering, manufacture and distribution of a broad range of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles, and the company’s consolidated brand portfolio includes Volkswagen Passenger Cars, Audi, Porsche, Škoda, SEAT, Bentley, Lamborghini and other marques operated across its group structure.

In addition to vehicle production, Volkswagen provides a range of automotive-related products and services, including powertrain technologies, component manufacturing, mobility services and vehicle financing and leasing through its Volkswagen Financial Services unit.

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