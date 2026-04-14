Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 527,748 Shares of Autohome Inc. $ATHM

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Free Report) by 25.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,510,651 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 527,748 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Autohome were worth $33,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ATHM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in shares of Autohome by 42.2% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 185,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 55,167 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Autohome by 0.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 338,720 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Autohome by 5.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,168 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autohome in the second quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 63.08% of the company’s stock.

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Autohome Stock Down 0.3%

Autohome stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. Autohome Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $29.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 15th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Autohome had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 21.43%.The firm had revenue of $208.96 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Autohome in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $28.00.

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Autohome Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autohome Inc (NYSE: ATHM) operates one of China’s leading online destinations for automobile consumers, offering a comprehensive suite of digital platforms and services throughout the vehicle ownership lifecycle. Headquartered in Beijing, the company’s core website and mobile applications deliver news, reviews, pricing information, photos, videos and interactive tools to help prospective buyers evaluate new and used vehicles. By aggregating rich editorial content with user-generated ratings and expert analyses, Autohome seeks to guide consumers through research, purchase and after-sales decision-making.

In addition to its consumer-facing properties, Autohome provides automakers, dealers and service providers with integrated digital marketing and e-commerce solutions.

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