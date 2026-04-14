Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 34,068 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 44.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,011 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 34,068 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $26,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,332,636 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,463,760,000 after buying an additional 798,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in EMCOR Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,852,991 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,592,000 after buying an additional 244,494 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in EMCOR Group by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 949,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $572,351,000 after buying an additional 311,474 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 627,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $405,295,000 after buying an additional 5,488 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in EMCOR Group by 68.3% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 489,658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,052,000 after buying an additional 198,657 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $729.48, for a total value of $26,261,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 170,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,229,714.52. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of EME stock opened at $812.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $756.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $690.91. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.97 and a 12 month high of $835.00. The company has a market capitalization of $36.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.11.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The construction company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.51. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 7.49%.The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.250-29.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, December 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to purchase up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on EME shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $848.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on EMCOR Group from $754.00 to $814.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $900.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $713.00 to $808.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $784.43.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EME

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR’s service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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