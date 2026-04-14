Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 587,983 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,841 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $37,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 268.6% in the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 516 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in NIKE by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 596 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

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NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $42.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.89. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $80.17.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 16.41%. NIKE’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 108.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Monday, December 15th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. CICC Research downgraded shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.34.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NIKE

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, Director Robert Holmes Swan purchased 11,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.44 per share, with a total value of $499,985.64. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This trade represents a 27.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.34 per share, with a total value of $173,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 41,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,893.48. This represents a 10.80% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

(Free Report)

Nike, Inc (NYSE: NKE) is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

Further Reading

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