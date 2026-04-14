Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 5,389 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 181,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $40,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Coerente Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,967,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 226,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,088,000 after purchasing an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Finally, Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,984 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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IQVIA Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $171.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $204.28. The stock has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.39. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $134.65 and a twelve month high of $247.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.50% and a net margin of 8.34%.IQVIA’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IQV. Barclays raised shares of IQVIA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $221.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price objective on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.63.

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IQVIA Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA (NYSE: IQV) is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA’s principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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