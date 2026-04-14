Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR $CIB Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 511,101 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 66,082 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Grupo Cibest were worth $32,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Cibest by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $156,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,917 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 980,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,923,000 after buying an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Cibest in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,920,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 863,718 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,895,000 after buying an additional 198,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Grupo Cibest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 478,464 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,851,000 after buying an additional 20,863 shares in the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Grupo Cibest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings cut Grupo Cibest from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Friday. Santander cut Grupo Cibest to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research cut Grupo Cibest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut Grupo Cibest from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

Grupo Cibest Stock Performance

NYSE CIB opened at $77.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Grupo Cibest S.A. – Sponsored ADR has a twelve month low of $37.72 and a twelve month high of $86.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77.

Grupo Cibest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.2182 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $4.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Grupo Cibest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.88%.

Grupo Cibest Profile

(Free Report)

Bancolombia SA (NYSE: CIB) is a leading financial institution in Colombia, offering a comprehensive suite of banking and financial services. As one of the largest universal banks in the country, the company provides retail and commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, treasury services, and wealth management solutions. Through its extensive branch network and digital platforms, Bancolombia serves individual clients, small and medium enterprises, and large corporations, focusing on convenience, innovation and customer experience.

In addition to traditional banking, Bancolombia’s product portfolio includes insurance, pension fund management, leasing, factoring, brokerage and asset management.

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