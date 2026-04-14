Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Holdings in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,490 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,117 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $53,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 204 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Total Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.08% of the company’s stock.

Get First Solar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $263.00 to $252.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Glj Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $314.43 to $207.82 in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Argus dropped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of First Solar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.13.

First Solar Stock Down 1.5%

FSLR stock opened at $200.35 on Tuesday. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.09 and a twelve month high of $285.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Solar

In other First Solar news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 9,022 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total value of $1,800,971.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 9,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,966,257. The trade was a 47.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 180 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.53, for a total transaction of $35,915.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 9,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,882,765.08. This represents a 1.87% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,989 shares of company stock valued at $14,921,902. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.