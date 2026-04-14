Himax Technologies, Inc. $HIMX Stake Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,400,014 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 165,508 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Himax Technologies were worth $36,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Steadtrust LLC raised its position in Himax Technologies by 17.1% in the third quarter. Steadtrust LLC now owns 41,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $518,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Himax Technologies in the third quarter worth about $464,000. 69.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $9.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.74. Himax Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Himax Technologies ( NASDAQ:HIMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.16 million. Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.92% and a net margin of 5.28%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Himax Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Himax Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Himax Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Himax Technologies

Himax Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Himax Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: HIMX) is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in display imaging technologies. The company designs and develops a comprehensive portfolio of display driver integrated circuits (DDICs), timing controllers, and other high-speed interface chips that enable high-resolution panels for a wide array of electronic devices. Himax’s solutions are tailored to support both LCD and OLED displays, ensuring compatibility with television sets, desktop monitors, laptops, tablets, smartphones and wearable devices.

In addition to core display driver products, Himax offers wafer-level optics and liquid crystal on silicon (LCOS) microdisplay solutions for applications in augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headsets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Himax Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIMX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.