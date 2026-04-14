Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 121,161 Shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp $SBS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,050,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,161 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp were worth $25,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,016,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,163,000. Diversified Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,158,000 after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the period. 10.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SBS shares. Zacks Research raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp from a “buy (b)” rating to a “buy (a-)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.60 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average target price of $36.60.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Price Performance

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp stock opened at $33.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp has a 1 year low of $18.09 and a 1 year high of $34.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.44.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp (NYSE:SBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 15.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.4772 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 55.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.57%.

Companhia de saneamento Basico Do Estado De Sao Paulo – Sabesp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo (SABESP) is a Brazilian utility that provides water supply and wastewater collection and treatment services. As the principal sanitation company serving the state of São Paulo, SABESP operates a wide range of infrastructure spanning water capture, treatment plants, distribution networks and sewage systems. The company’s activities support residential, commercial and industrial customers and are focused on delivering potable water, ensuring water quality and expanding access to sanitation services.

SABESP’s service offering includes the operation and maintenance of water treatment and sewage treatment facilities, network expansion and rehabilitation, meter reading and billing, customer service and environmental programs aimed at improving sewage treatment rates and protecting water resources.

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