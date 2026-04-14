Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 255,381 Shares of Ford Motor Company $F

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,906,562 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 255,381 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $116,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,605 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 39,935 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Ford Motor by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 16,706 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 4,682 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ford Motor by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

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Ford Motor Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of F stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. Ford Motor Company has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 4.37% and a positive return on equity of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $45.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.66.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ford Motor

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider William Clay Ford, Jr. acquired 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,934,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 3,912,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,072,132. The trade was a 3.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) is an American multinational automaker headquartered in Dearborn, Michigan. Founded by Henry Ford in 1903, the company became an early pioneer of mass-production techniques with the Model T and the adoption of the moving assembly line. Today, Ford designs, manufactures, markets and services a broad range of vehicles and mobility solutions under the Ford and Lincoln brands, spanning passenger cars, SUVs, pickup trucks and commercial vehicles.

Ford’s business activities extend beyond vehicle production to include parts and aftermarket services, fleet and commercial sales, and automotive financing through Ford Motor Credit Company.

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