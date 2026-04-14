Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Buys 91,532 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,635,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,532 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $101,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KDP. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 98.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth about $30,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 71.7% during the third quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 347.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

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Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Performance

Shares of KDP opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $35.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.59. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12 month low of $24.88 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 12.52%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 60.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KDP shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Evercore raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

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