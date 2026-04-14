Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Position in InterDigital, Inc. $IDCC

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 82,951 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 9,809 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $26,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IDCC. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 77,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 85.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 34,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,983 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IDCC. Weiss Ratings lowered InterDigital from a “buy (a-)” rating to a “buy (b+)” rating in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $416.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at InterDigital

In other news, CTO Rajesh Pankaj sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.30, for a total transaction of $469,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 72,449 shares in the company, valued at $22,698,271.70. The trade was a 2.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lawrence Liren Chen sold 5,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.62, for a total value of $1,951,959.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 153,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,151,086.74. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,930 shares of company stock worth $9,528,129. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

InterDigital Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDCC opened at $351.94 on Tuesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.05 and a 12 month high of $412.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $346.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $345.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 1.66.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.47. InterDigital had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 48.76%.The company had revenue of $158.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.15 EPS. InterDigital’s quarterly revenue was down 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. InterDigital has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.390-2.680 EPS. On average, analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

InterDigital Profile

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc is a mobile and video technology research and development company that designs and licenses wireless communications and video compression innovations. Its patent portfolio encompasses key standards across 3G, 4G LTE and 5G wireless networks, as well as video and multimedia technologies. By focusing on fundamental technology creation rather than device manufacturing, InterDigital delivers core intellectual property to smartphone manufacturers, chipset vendors and telecommunications operators worldwide.

The company’s principal services include patent licensing, technology evaluation and consulting.

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