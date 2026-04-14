O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 312,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 773,065 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $28,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 127.7% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. United Community Bank boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 75.0% during the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial set a $107.00 price objective on O’Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.26.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $94.01 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.77 and a 12 month high of $108.71. The stock has a market cap of $78.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.80.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.50 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. O’Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 43.94 EPS for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Free Report)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company’s product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O’Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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