Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 91,918 Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. $CRUS

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,918 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $51,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 95.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2,406.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRUS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Loop Capital downgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.43.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

CRUS stock opened at $161.10 on Tuesday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.04 and a 1-year high of $162.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $141.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 1.08.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $580.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.43 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 20.41% and a net margin of 20.47%.The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Cirrus Logic

In other Cirrus Logic news, EVP Scott Thomas sold 9,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.11, for a total value of $1,591,813.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,393 shares in the company, valued at $4,866,223.23. This represents a 24.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total value of $429,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 5,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,208.16. The trade was a 33.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,987 shares of company stock worth $5,427,114. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, headquartered in Austin, Texas, is a fabless semiconductor company specializing in high-precision analog and mixed-signal processing solutions. The firm develops low-power, high-performance audio, voice, and power management integrated circuits, serving prominent consumer electronics OEMs. Its semiconductor devices are designed to enhance audio quality, battery life, and system integration in mobile phones, tablets, wireless headsets and other portable devices.

The company’s product portfolio includes digital-to-analog converters (DACs), analog-to-digital converters (ADCs), audio codecs, power management ICs, voice processors and integrated amplifiers.

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