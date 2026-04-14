Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. Sells 188,133 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,281,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 188,133 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions were worth $97,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitlin John LLC bought a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the 3rd quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. 75.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KTOS opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.48 and a 12 month high of $134.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $85.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a market cap of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 565.81 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions ( NASDAQ:KTOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Kratos Defense & Security Solutions news, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.63, for a total value of $348,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 300,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,893,804.47. This represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Steven S. Fendley sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $487,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 358,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,914,820.57. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 173,786 shares of company stock worth $15,310,486. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KTOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KTOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.