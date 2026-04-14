Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (BATS:FFSM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.45, with a volume of 10091 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $34.16.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $883.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $31.44.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Elyxium Wealth LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $204,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10,088.7% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Fundamental Small-Mid Cap ETF (FFSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in global stocks with small to medium capitalization. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FFSM was launched on Feb 2, 2021 and is issued by Fidelity.

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