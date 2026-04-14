Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.36 and last traded at $21.12, with a volume of 14271 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.70.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

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Shin-Etsu Chemical Stock Up 0.0%

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.04. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.75%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shin-Etsu Chemical Co. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

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Shin-Etsu Chemical is a large Japanese chemical company that manufactures a broad range of basic and specialty chemical products for industrial and technology customers. The company is known for production of polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and related vinyl products, silicones and silicone-based compounds, and high-purity silicon materials used in semiconductor and photovoltaic industries. Its product mix spans commodity chemicals for construction and plumbing as well as higher-margin specialty materials for electronics and precision manufacturing.

Key product lines include PVC resins and compounds for infrastructure and building applications; silicones and silicone elastomers used across automotive, healthcare and consumer markets; and semiconductor-grade silicon and silicon wafers that supply chipmakers and solar-cell manufacturers.

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