Short Interest in Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM) Drops By 64.6%

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (NASDAQ:OZEM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 7,964 shares, a drop of 64.6% from the March 15th total of 22,477 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,311 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF stock traded up $0.15 on Tuesday, hitting $31.77. The stock had a trading volume of 5,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,311. Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF has a one year low of $21.80 and a one year high of $37.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.43.

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Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OZEM. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 55.3% in the third quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 80,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 28,735 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 73,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 8,579 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 84,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF by 205.7% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter.

Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF Company Profile

The Roundhill GLP-1 & Weight Loss ETF (OZEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in companies from around the world involved in pharmaceutical drugs and supplements used for weight management. OZEM was launched on May 21, 2024 and is issued by Roundhill.

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