iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $82.26 and last traded at $81.88, with a volume of 2296 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $81.65.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Trading Up 0.8%

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average is $76.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 1.09.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 2500 ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 95,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,015,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares during the period. Glenmede Investment Management LP boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Investment Management LP now owns 3,404,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,026,000 after buying an additional 473,942 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 198,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 110,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after buying an additional 15,448 shares during the period. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 100,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,425,000 after buying an additional 8,266 shares during the period.

About iShares Russell 2500 ETF

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

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