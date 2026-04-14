Short Interest in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI) Decreases By 65.4%

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 586 shares, a drop of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 1,696 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,987 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oxford Lane Capital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oxford Lane Capital stock. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 150,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,871,000.

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Oxford Lane Capital Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ OXLCI traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,096. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.66. Oxford Lane Capital has a 1-year low of $24.98 and a 1-year high of $26.25.

Oxford Lane Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.5469 dividend. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th.

Oxford Lane Capital Corp is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to generate current income by investing primarily in debt and debt-related securities of U.S. middle market companies. The firm focuses on senior secured loans, mezzanine debt, unitranche facilities and other structured credit instruments, and may also hold equity or equity-related investments such as collateralized loan obligation (CLO) equity tranches. By targeting cash-flow-oriented businesses, the company aims to deliver regular distributions to its shareholders.

Since its initial public offering in late 2012, Oxford Lane Capital has deployed capital across a diverse mix of industries, including manufacturing, business services and healthcare.

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