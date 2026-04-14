FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $53.77 and last traded at $53.77, with a volume of 819 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.35.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.4%

The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a 200 day moving average of $52.63. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.63.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 283.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 7,398 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $296,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $776,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter valued at about $1,021,000.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

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