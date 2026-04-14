Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 10,096 Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 18.1% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 445,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,119,000 after acquiring an additional 68,380 shares during the last quarter. Drummond Knight Asset Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,713,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corteva during the third quarter valued at about $4,284,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 321,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Corteva by 4.5% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 551,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,290,000 after acquiring an additional 23,548 shares during the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane increased their price target on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Corteva from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Corteva from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Corteva from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Corteva from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.95.

Corteva Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of CTVA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.93. 832,104 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,115,541. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.71. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.58 and a 1 year high of $85.63. The firm has a market cap of $56.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.29%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. Corteva has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.700 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In related news, insider Brian Titus sold 8,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.55, for a total value of $636,207.05. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,090 shares in the company, valued at $619,289.50. This represents a 50.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc (NYSE: CTVA) is an independent global agriculture company that was established as a publicly traded firm in mid‑2019 following the separation of the agriculture businesses from DowDuPont. The company focuses on delivering technologies and products that help farmers increase productivity and manage crop health. Corteva’s operations combine seed genetics, crop protection chemistries, digital tools and biological solutions to address the full cycle of crop production.

Core business activities include research and development of seed genetics and trait technologies, formulation and sale of crop protection products (such as herbicides, insecticides and fungicides), and the development of seed treatments and biologicals.

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