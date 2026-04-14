USD Coin (USDC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $60.89 Billion

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $60.89 billion and $34.62 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USD Coin token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001321 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $75,536.37 or 0.99840168 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin launched on December 31st, 2024. USD Coin’s total supply is 78,623,818,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,901,219,650 tokens. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @circle and its Facebook page is accessible here. USD Coin’s official website is www.circle.com/en/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog.
USD Coin Token Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
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