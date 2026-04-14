Osaka Protocol (OSAK) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $39.90 Million

Osaka Protocol (OSAK) traded 22.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, Osaka Protocol has traded up 25.1% against the US dollar. Osaka Protocol has a total market capitalization of $39.90 million and approximately $116.09 thousand worth of Osaka Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Osaka Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,536.37 or 0.99840168 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75,258.70 or 0.99473152 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Osaka Protocol Profile

Osaka Protocol’s total supply is 761,459,789,745,212 tokens and its circulating supply is 750,869,738,630,302 tokens. Osaka Protocol’s official Twitter account is @osakaprotocol. The official website for Osaka Protocol is osaka.win.

Buying and Selling Osaka Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Osaka Protocol (OSAK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Osaka Protocol has a current supply of 761,459,789,745,212 with 750,869,738,630,302 in circulation. The last known price of Osaka Protocol is 0.00000005 USD and is up 18.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 66 active market(s) with $101,461.76 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://osaka.win.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osaka Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Osaka Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Osaka Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

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