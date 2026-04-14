Short Interest in Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Increases By 125.4%

Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 34,091 shares, a growth of 125.4% from the March 15th total of 15,126 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,997 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Pedevco Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN PED traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.14. 7,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $214.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.24. Pedevco has a 1 year low of $8.64 and a 1 year high of $18.89.

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Institutional Trading of Pedevco

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pedevco stock. Juniper Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Pedevco Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000. Pedevco accounts for approximately 0.0% of Juniper Capital Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Juniper Capital Advisors L.P. owned 0.21% of Pedevco as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Pedevco Company Profile

Pedevco Corp is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company incorporated in Delaware and listed on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol PED. The firm focuses on acquiring, developing and producing hydrocarbon assets, with a strategic emphasis on shallow water and onshore properties in Trinidad and Tobago. Since its listing, Pedevco has pursued opportunities to expand reserves through targeted exploration and development projects in one of the Caribbean’s most prolific hydrocarbon-producing regions.

The company’s portfolio centers on two primary concession areas in Trinidad and Tobago: the O-55 shallow water offshore block and the onshore Block 3(a) license.

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