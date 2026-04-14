Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Robert W. Baird raised their price target on the stock from $65.00 to $90.00. The stock had previously closed at $63.27, but opened at $67.68. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Spyre Therapeutics shares last traded at $61.3650, with a volume of 274,356 shares traded.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SYRE. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Spyre Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Leerink Partners boosted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $49.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Spyre Therapeutics from $70.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

Insiders Place Their Bets

Key Spyre Therapeutics News

In other Spyre Therapeutics news, insider Sheldon Sloan sold 7,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $397,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 7,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,900. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Scott L. Burrows sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $370,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 97,994 shares in the company, valued at $4,835,023.96. This trade represents a 7.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,958 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,375. Insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Spyre Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Topline SKYLINE Part A results showed strong SPY001 efficacy (9.2‑point RHI reduction, 40% clinical remission, 51% endoscopic improvement) and a clean safety profile, supporting best‑in‑class claims and near‑term clinical catalysts. GlobeNewswire: SKYLINE Results

Topline SKYLINE Part A results showed strong SPY001 efficacy (9.2‑point RHI reduction, 40% clinical remission, 51% endoscopic improvement) and a clean safety profile, supporting best‑in‑class claims and near‑term clinical catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Analysts lifted ratings and targets after the data: Leerink Partners to $106 (outperform), BTIG to $98 (buy), and Robert W. Baird to $90 (outperform), signaling increased sell‑side confidence and giving the stock sizable upside from prior levels. Benzinga: Analyst Upgrades

Analysts lifted ratings and targets after the data: Leerink Partners to $106 (outperform), BTIG to $98 (buy), and Robert W. Baird to $90 (outperform), signaling increased sell‑side confidence and giving the stock sizable upside from prior levels. Positive Sentiment: Street commentary highlights SPY001 as a potential best‑in‑class asset and assigns a premium valuation based on clinical strength and combo potential — supporting higher enterprise‑value assumptions. Seeking Alpha: Data & Valuation

Street commentary highlights SPY001 as a potential best‑in‑class asset and assigns a premium valuation based on clinical strength and combo potential — supporting higher enterprise‑value assumptions. Neutral Sentiment: The stock was temporarily halted for “news pending” ahead of the announcements — a procedural pause that often precedes major press releases and can amplify volatility once trading resumes.

The stock was temporarily halted for “news pending” ahead of the announcements — a procedural pause that often precedes major press releases and can amplify volatility once trading resumes. Neutral Sentiment: The company posted a transcript of its SPY001 Part A induction topline results, useful for investors who want detail on endpoints, timing and safety but not a new data point by itself. Seeking Alpha: Transcript

The company posted a transcript of its SPY001 Part A induction topline results, useful for investors who want detail on endpoints, timing and safety but not a new data point by itself. Negative Sentiment: Spyre launched an underwritten public offering to raise $300M (with a 30‑day option for an additional $45M). While proceeds can fund development, the all‑share offering increases near‑term dilution risk and put downward pressure on the stock. GlobeNewswire: $300M Offering

Spyre launched an underwritten public offering to raise $300M (with a 30‑day option for an additional $45M). While proceeds can fund development, the all‑share offering increases near‑term dilution risk and put downward pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Market reaction to the offering was immediate: reports noted the stock dipped on the $300M offering announcement, reflecting investor concerns about dilution despite the strong clinical news. Investing.com: Stock Falls on Offering

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spyre Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RTW Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 4,171,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,675,000 after purchasing an additional 550,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,035,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,189,000 after purchasing an additional 984,344 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,492,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 149.6% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,069,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commodore Capital LP lifted its stake in shares of Spyre Therapeutics by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 2,388,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,239,000 after purchasing an additional 400,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Spyre Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.50 and a beta of 2.93.

Spyre Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SYRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts forecast that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel immunotherapies for cancer. The company leverages proprietary protein engineering and biologics design platforms to create targeted molecules intended to enhance anti-tumor immune responses and inhibit tumor growth. Its preclinical pipeline comprises multiple candidate therapies for solid tumor and hematologic oncology indications.

Established by a team with deep expertise in protein design, immunology and translational research, Spyre Therapeutics collaborates with leading academic institutions and research organizations to accelerate its discovery efforts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.