DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO) Short Interest Update

DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 66,009 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the March 15th total of 44,799 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 14,444 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DRIO. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of DarioHealth in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on DarioHealth from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded DarioHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DarioHealth currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On DarioHealth

DarioHealth Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in DarioHealth by 229.0% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 43,513 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in DarioHealth by 167.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 31,063 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of DarioHealth during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:DRIO traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.46. 1,432 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.28. DarioHealth has a fifty-two week low of $5.93 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 3.76.

About DarioHealth

(Get Free Report)

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) is a digital health company specializing in chronic disease management through a smartphone-based care platform. Its core solution combines connected devices—such as glucose meters, blood pressure monitors and smart scales—with real-time data analytics and personalized coaching. The platform is designed to support individuals living with diabetes, hypertension, weight management challenges and other cardiometabolic conditions, offering continuous monitoring, tailored insights and behavioral nudges aimed at improving clinical outcomes.

The Dario platform integrates artificial intelligence and machine learning to deliver personalized guidance and education.

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