Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 8,369 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF $SPMO

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,369 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF makes up about 2.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF were worth $15,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPMO. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 129.4% during the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 116,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after acquiring an additional 65,515 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth $18,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 346.5% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,737,000 after acquiring an additional 31,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 43.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 76,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Up 1.0%

SPMO stock opened at $124.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.02. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $124.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.74 and a 200-day moving average of $119.07.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.