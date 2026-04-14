Financial Enhancement Group LLC Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF $KOMP

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,028 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,395,000. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 570,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 19,189 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,260,000. Sava Penzisko Drushtvo A.D. Skopje purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,324,000. Finally, Moulton Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,580,000.

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SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF stock opened at $63.16 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF has a 1 year low of $42.38 and a 1 year high of $66.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.22. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 1.26.

SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (KOMP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho New Economies Composite index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed companies with products or services that disrupt traditional industries. KOMP was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Kensho New Economies Composite ETF (NYSEARCA:KOMP – Free Report).

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