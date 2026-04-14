Crown Point Energy (CVE:CWV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Crown Point Energy Inc. (CVE:CWV – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.21 and traded as low as C$0.21. Crown Point Energy shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 620 shares traded.

Crown Point Energy Trading Up 5.0%

The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 842.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.31 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of -1.53.

Crown Point Energy Company Profile

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Crown Point Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas properties in Argentina. The company holds a 100% working interest in the Cerro de Los Leones exploration concession which covers an area of 101,208 acres located in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina. It also has 34.74% non-operated working interest in the Rio Cullen, La Angostura, and Las Violetas exploitation concessions that covers an area of 489,000 gross acres in Tierra del Fuego; and 50% non-operated working interest in the Chañares Herrados exploitation concession, which covers an area of 10,057 gross acres located in the Cuyano Basin.

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