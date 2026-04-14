Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 407,398 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,947,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 407,398 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for about 11.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $142,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Friday Financial grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Friday Financial now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,116,000 after purchasing an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 1,018,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,707,000 after purchasing an additional 67,912 shares in the last quarter. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $436,000. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC now owns 145,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 85,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Private Wealth LLC now owns 292,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 29,630 shares in the last quarter.

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Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $26.32 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $19.26 and a twelve month high of $27.17. The stock has a market cap of $62.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.62.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF, Schwab International Equity ETF, Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF, Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF, Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF, Schwab Short-Term U.S.

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