Speed Commerce (OTCMKTS:SPDC) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Speed Commerce Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPDC – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.0001. Speed Commerce shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares traded.

Speed Commerce Price Performance

About Speed Commerce

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Speed Commerce, Inc provides e-commerce and fulfillment services to retailers and manufacturers in the United States and Canada. It offers Web platform development and hosting, order management, fulfillment, logistics, and contact center services, which provide customers with transaction-based services and information management tools. The company was formerly known as Navarre Corporation and changed its name to Speed Commerce, Inc in September 2013. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

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